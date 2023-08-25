Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

PR opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $59,302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,728 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

