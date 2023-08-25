Perseverance Asset Management International Invests $2.96 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Perseverance Asset Management International bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Lufax makes up 1.0% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perseverance Asset Management International owned 0.06% of Lufax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 115,533 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Lufax Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 3,744,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172,888. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

