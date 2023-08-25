PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PECGF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Company Profile
