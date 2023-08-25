PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PECGF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Company Profile

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, engages in production and delivery of energy and solutions business. The company operates through Olefins and Derivatives, Fertilisers and Methanol, Specialties, and Other segments. It offers polymers comprising HDPE blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene.

