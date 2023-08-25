PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,015 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.90.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.09. 2,953,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

