PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 75,752 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 22,086,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,245,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

