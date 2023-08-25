PFG Investments LLC Invests $1.41 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.87. 2,506,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $205.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.49.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

