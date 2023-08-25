PFG Investments LLC Invests $10.05 Million in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 531,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises about 2.0% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,268,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,453,000 after buying an additional 363,248 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 876.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,111,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,570,000 after buying an additional 5,485,867 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $108,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after buying an additional 388,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,659,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 268,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEF remained flat at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,834. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.