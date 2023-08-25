PFG Investments LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 371,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 38,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. 16,375,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,276,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

