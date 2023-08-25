PFG Investments LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.12. 5,291,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,030,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.