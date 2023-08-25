PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,761. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

