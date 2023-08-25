PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $110.32. 6,665,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

