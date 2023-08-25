PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 32,087 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 446,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $89.35.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

