Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $183,000.

PHVS opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

