Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris
Pharvaris Stock Performance
PHVS opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.86.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
