Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.86

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Pigeon Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.02.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

