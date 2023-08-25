Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 13,051,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,682,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.