Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $189,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after acquiring an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after acquiring an additional 212,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.94 and a fifty-two week high of $177.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

