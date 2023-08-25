Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. The firm has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

