Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $902,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $272.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.60 and a 200 day moving average of $254.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.