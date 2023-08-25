Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in American Tower by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $177.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average of $195.34. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.55 and a 12-month high of $268.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.