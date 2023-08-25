Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

