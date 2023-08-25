Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.90.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $97,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

