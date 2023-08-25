Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.58.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,047 shares of company stock worth $23,344,577 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

