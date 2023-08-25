Pocket Network (POKT) Price Hits $0.0326 on Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $33.21 million and approximately $85,924.00 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

