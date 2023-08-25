POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.92

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 9603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

