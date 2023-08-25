Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.39

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.39 and traded as low as C$14.16. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$14.23, with a volume of 30,703 shares trading hands.
Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.57 million, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$27.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.43 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.6331388 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.
