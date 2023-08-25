Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.39

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.39 and traded as low as C$14.16. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$14.23, with a volume of 30,703 shares trading hands.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.57 million, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$27.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.43 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.6331388 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

