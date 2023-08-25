Polymath Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $67,569.47 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $121.00 million and approximately $67,569.47 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00249517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12449463 USD and is down -11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $82,528.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

