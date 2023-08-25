PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.56. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 10.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.