PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.56. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
