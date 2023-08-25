PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 98.6% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $9.08 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00248232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000499 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003804 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

