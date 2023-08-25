Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.38. Precipio shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 72,839 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Precipio from $2.85 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

