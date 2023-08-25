Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.38. Precipio shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 72,839 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Precipio from $2.85 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Precipio
Precipio Trading Down 4.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.
Precipio Company Profile
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precipio
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.