Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.13.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Price Performance

PBH stock opened at C$102.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$105.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.47. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$77.36 and a 12-month high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.7810321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 96.25%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.