PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.67%. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

Further Reading

