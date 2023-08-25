Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,646,898 shares.
Purplebricks Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market cap of £951,111.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.14.
About Purplebricks Group
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.
