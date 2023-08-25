Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Increased by Analyst

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,427.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 6,571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $68,999,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,385,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,044,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,427.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275. 83.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 930,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 257,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,721 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

