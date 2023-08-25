Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

MGY opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,770,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 46.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

