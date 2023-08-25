Qtum Tops One Day Volume of $21.98 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Qtum has a total market cap of $229.43 million and approximately $21.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00008428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.68 or 0.06344578 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

