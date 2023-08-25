RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $375.89 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

