Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) PT Lowered to $17.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 116.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
