RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $222.05 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

