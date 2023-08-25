Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/20/2023 – Lamar Advertising is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2023 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/7/2023 – Lamar Advertising had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Lamar Advertising was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Lamar Advertising Stock Performance
Shares of LAMR stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 463,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lamar Advertising
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.