Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2023 – Lamar Advertising is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2023 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2023 – Lamar Advertising had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Lamar Advertising was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 463,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,216,000 after buying an additional 360,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,857,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,333,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.