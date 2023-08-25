Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Redrow
Redrow Stock Performance
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.