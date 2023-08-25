Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Redrow has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

