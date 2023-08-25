Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 59.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10,411.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $61.38 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

