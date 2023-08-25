Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $830.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $820.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $831.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $756.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.36. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,171 shares of company stock worth $11,770,597 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.