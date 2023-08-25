Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after purchasing an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,391,000 after buying an additional 191,299 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

