Reviewing First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $539.93 million 12.57 $359.13 million $2.39 21.47 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 9.76

Profitability

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 54.01% 12.53% 6.37% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 1 4 0 2.50 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $58.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $17.36, indicating a potential upside of 74.62%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 69.4 million square feet of industrial space as of June 30, 2023.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.3 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT's goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit.

