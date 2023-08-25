Reviewing P3 Health Partners (PIII) & Its Competitors

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 158 309 0 2.63

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 2,755.59%. Given P3 Health Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -153.09% -216.18% -18.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.61 billion -$98.73 million 20.61

P3 Health Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

