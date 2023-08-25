Reviewing Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci and Atos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $64.99 billion 1.00 $4.49 billion N/A N/A Atos $11.95 billion 0.07 -$1.07 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Atos.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atos 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vinci and Atos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vinci presently has a consensus price target of $116.50, suggesting a potential upside of 325.80%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci is more favorable than Atos.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Atos N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vinci has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vinci beats Atos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. Its Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms. The company also provides advance detection and response, data protection and governance, digital workplace security, IoT and OT security, trusted digital identities, and cybersecurity solutions; and infrastructure and foundation services. It serves financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, resources and services, telecom, media, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

