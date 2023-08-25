Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MetLife were worth $75,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $986,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 64,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 94,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.