Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,175 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Biogen worth $77,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

