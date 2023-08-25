Rhumbline Advisers Buys 366,458 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of PACCAR worth $82,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $347,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 35.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,437,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $84.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

