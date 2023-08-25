Rhumbline Advisers Has $74.02 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $74,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $147.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

